Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Launches New Self Check-in Kiosks

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has announced the launch of its new self check-in kiosk service. The self check-in kiosks are a new and convenient amenity that allows passengers to check in for their flight, print boarding passes and check their luggage in a quick and efficient manner.

The addition of self check-in kiosks is part of GSP’s ongoing efforts to provide passengers with a better airport experience. With the new kiosks, passengers who choose self check-in will be able to conduct the entire check-in process without standing in line at airline ticket counters, making their travels faster and more convenient. Participating airlines will have a dedicated line for passengers to quickly drop off their checked luggage.

“We are thrilled to launch this new self check in kiosk service at GSP. It’s a great way for us to offer our passengers more options and convenience as they travel,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of GSP. “We understand the value of time and want to make sure our passengers have the best possible experience at our airport. This new service is just one example of how we’re working to make travel easier for everyone.”

The self check-in kiosks are located in the ticket lobby of GSP and are available to passengers flying with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. Features may vary by airline. Additional airlines will be added to the service later in the year. To utilize the self check-in kiosks, passengers will need to have their booking confirmation number and a valid form of identification. For more information about GSP’s new self check-in kiosk service and other airport amenities, please visit our website at www.gspairport.com.

Prepared by GSP Airport.