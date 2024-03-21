AFL Awards $89K in Grants to Upstate Nonprofits Through Community Outreach Program

AFL recently presented $89,000 in community grants to nonprofit organizations to support the focus areas of STEM Education, Youth Development and LEAP (Life Enrichment and Advancement Programs). The funding is expected to provide substantial resources to recipients, enabling them to enhance their programs, expand services and positively impact the lives of individuals in the upstate.

Recipients of the winter grant cycle include:

Communities in Schools of South Carolina (CISSC) received $5,000 that will support healthy and engaged youth through school-based development relationships.

Evans Training Center Family Development Program received $10,000 to support its Family Development Program.

Fostering Great Ideas received $2,000 in funds for its long-standing Life Support program that provides stability and hope to more than 500 foster youth in the upstate.

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina received $2,500 in funds that will be used to support the expansion of its STEM Institute, which prepares youth and young adults with 21st century innovative STEM training.

Greenville Tech Foundation, Inc. received $10,000 to assist students at the college, who are enrolled in STEM programs, when they experience emergency financial needs that may prevent them from progressing in their education.

Julie Valentine Center received $10,000 in funding that will support technology upgrades and website design.

Kids Upstate was the recipient of a $5,000 grant to support their field trip program for Spartanburg District 7 Kids Clubs.

Miricle Hill Ministries was the recipient of a $10,000 award to support programing that provides family strengthening services and trauma therapy.

Middle Tyger Community Center (MTCC) received $15,000 in funding that will support their counseling program, which provides behavioral health services programs.

Poe Mill Achievement Center (PMAC) received $5,000 in funds to support its after school and summer enrichment programs.

Public Education Partners was the recipient of a $10,000 grant to support its Elevate Teachers program.

South Carolina Aquarium received $2,500 in funding that will support its interactive learning experience through its School Programs.

The Advanced Institute for Development and Learning (AID-L) received $2,000 in support of Club SMILE that provides skilled speech therapy services paired with functional activities to target functional/independent life skills.

AFL has a robust community outreach program that includes grants, sponsorships, environmental initiatives, disaster relief and more. For additional information on AFL’s Community Outreach Program, visit www.AFLglobal.com.

Written by Nancy Rice, AFL.