City of Spartanburg Welcomes Pierre Brewton as New Fire Chief

The City of Spartanburg is pleased to announce the selection of Pierre Brewton as the new Chief of the Spartanburg Fire Department, following an extensive and competitive national search.

The comprehensive selection process was facilitated by Developmental Associates LLC and included multiple rounds of interviews, written exercises, and scenario evaluations conducted by a panel of peer emergency services professionals from across the Southeast.

The selection process was facilitated by former Fire and Public Safety officials from Charlotte, NC; Bluffton, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Fort Mill, SC; Florence, SC; Lancaster, SC; Fountain Inn, SC; Simpsonville, SC; Greenville, SC; Augusta, GA; Darlington, SC; Raleigh, NC; Charleston, SC; and Savannah, GA. The City of Spartanburg extends its deepest gratitude to these professionals, who served as peer evaluators and gave their invaluable expertise to the rigorous, multifaceted process.

Out of dozens of highly qualified candidates, Chief Brewton was selected for his outstanding leadership qualities, extensive experience in fire service, and his vision for the future of the Spartanburg Fire Department.

Spartanburg City Manager, Chris Story, expressed his satisfaction with the selection process, stating, “The exhaustive national search and comprehensive evaluation process have culminated in the selection of Chief Brewton, whom we believe is the best fit for leading our distinguished fire department into the future. We are confident in his ability to enhance the already high standards of service and professionalism our community expects and deserves.”

Chief Brewton shared his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I am honored and excited to lead the Spartanburg Fire Department, a department renowned for its professionalism, dedication, and the high level of training of its team members. My top priority will be retaining the talented men and women of the department, who are among the most professional in the Southeast, and recruiting other service-minded folks to join them.”

About Chief T. Pierre Brewton

Chief Brewton comes to Spartanburg from the City of Albemarle, NC after serving four years as Fire Chief for the Albemarle Fire Department. He began his career with the City of Spartanburg in 1988, assigned to garbage collection in the Public Works Department. In 1994, he successfully transitioned to the Spartanburg Fire Department, rising through the ranks to eventually serve as Assistant Fire Chief, the highest-ranking minority member in Spartanburg Fire Department history.

Chief Brewton was born and raised in the Highland community in Spartanburg. He is a proud graduate of Spartanburg School District 7, Limestone University, and Spartanburg Community College. He is credentialed through the Center for Public Safety Excellence as a Chief Fire Officer and Chief Training Officer and is a graduate of Texas A&M’s Fire Service Chief Executive Fire Officer Program and the International Association of Fire Chiefs Fire Service Executive Development Institute. He is a proud member of the Epsilon Nu Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Chief Brewton is passionate about creating a positive environment and a community focused on equity, diversity, and inclusivity. He has proudly served on the International Association of Fire Chiefs’ Human Relations Committee and currently serves with the United-in-Service working group, organizations dedicated to fostering equality and inclusivity for all people throughout fire service and beyond. Chief Brewton is excited to return home with his family and serve the Spartanburg community.

