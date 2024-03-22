H.E.A.R.T Program Addressing Needs of Those Experiencing Homelessness in Spartanburg

As part of ongoing efforts by the City of Spartanburg and partnering organizations throughout the Spartanburg community, the Homeless Engagement and Response Team (H.E.A.R.T) program was launched in partnership with the United Way of the Piedmont in 2022 to provide direct outreach to people experiencing homelessness in Spartanburg and to assist in connecting those residents with available service providers.

Responding to the ongoing challenges related to homelessness in our community and recognizing the increasing need for direct assistance for unsheltered residents, the H.E.A.R.T. program provides a direct point-of-contact between those in need and the services that can make a difference in their lives.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with members of the H.E.A.R.T. program and the leaders who coordinate their efforts. Listen below to learn more.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.