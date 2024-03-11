Matica Group Establishing First North American Manufacturing Operations in Spartanburg County; $2 Million Investment and 40 New Jobs Expected

Matica Group, a global identity and payment solutions provider, has announced it is establishing its first North American manufacturing operation in Spartanburg County.

The company’s $2 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Matica designs, manufactures, and markets payment and identity systems. The company has 200 employees and 11 facilities worldwide, including a technology support office in Greenville County.

“We have had our sights on opening a factory in the U.S. for some time, since it is the world’s largest market for our specialized field of identification and payment solutions,” said Matica Group Founder and CEO Sandro Camilleri. “South Carolina consistently ranks as one of the most business-friendly states in the U.S. and this, combined with our existing expert technical staff already being located here, meant that Greer made perfect sense as a location for our new facility. The local associations and authorities have been extremely supportive, and we feel very welcome and look forward to a successful future.”

The company will manufacture central identification issuance systems at the new 38,000-square-foot facility located at 2750 S. Highway 14 in Greer. Products include large-scale card personalization networks and desktop models.

Operations are expected to be online in July 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Matica team should contact the company’s Human Resources Department ([email protected]).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.