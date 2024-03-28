Opening Night Baseball With the Greenville Drive Set for April 9th

Welcome back your home team with a celebration fit for the reigning kings of the league.

The Opening Night celebration party beginning at 5:30 p.m. on District 356 and ballpark gates opening at 6 pm.

Opening Day will also mark the Drive’s first giveaway of the year — an Iggy Suarez and Bob Kipper Championship Bobblehead. The first 1,000 fans can grab this one of a kind bobblehead to recognize the Drive’s second championship in team history. Bobbleheads will be available for fans at both the Main Street and Field Street gates, and also available on District 356.

The night continues from there with a Championship Ring Ceremony recognizing returning players and coaches from the 2023 season, a ceremonial flag raising, and the 2024 roster introduction complete with pyrotechnic poppers. Fans will also get their first glimpse of Fluor Field’s new LED lights in action as various events throughout the night from opening line up to the first “Sweet Caroline” will have corresponding light shows.

Written by Greenville Drive.