Spartanburg County Historical Association to Host Downtown Walking Tour on March 30th

Did you know Elvis Presley once performed in Spartanburg? Or how Morgan Square got its name? Or where the clock in the clock tower came from?

If you’re looking for something different to do on Saturday morning or have out-of-town visitors and want to give them a taste of Spartanburg, check out Spartanburg County Historical Association’s Downtown Walking Tour and learn about the interesting history of the Spartanburg community!

Meet at Zimmerli Plaza in the middle of Chapman Cultural Center at 10:30 am. Parking is available at the Chapman Cultural Center.

Tickets $10 per person, visit the event page or spartanburghistory.org/events to register.

Written by the Spartanburg County Historical Association.