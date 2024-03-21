State Health Officials Encourage Residents to Look ‘Beyond the Plate’ This National Nutrition Month

SC DHEC’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) team invites all South Carolinians to celebrate National Nutrition Month by looking “Beyond the Plate.”

Each year in March, National Nutrition Month focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. This year’s theme, “Beyond the Plate,” serves as a reminder of the cultural, social and environmental factors that affect our daily food choices.

“We hope National Nutrition Month inspires South Carolinians to explore the larger role that food and nutrition play in our lives,” said Chelsei James, Nutrition Educator with DHEC’s Bureau of Community Nutrition Services.

Here are five engaging ways to get involved in National Nutrition Month:

Explore Cultural Cuisine: South Carolina is home to a variety of delicious cultural cuisines from Mexican to Ghanian to Mediterranean to Thai to Caribbean food. Step outside your culinary comfort zone this month by trying dishes from different cultures. You can do this by trying a new recipe or visiting a local restaurant. Taste test foods from around the world at the Columbia International Festival in April. Shop Local Produce: Use local farmers’ market trips to get your steps in, some Vitamin D and lots of good South Carolina grown fruits and vegetables. Not only does shopping at farmers’ markets support sustainable agriculture and reduce food miles, but it also allows you to connect directly with the people who grow your food. Check out DHEC’s Farmers’ Markets and Roadside Markets map to find a market near you. Thyme to Garden: What better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than with a green thumb! Whether it’s growing mint in your windowsill, tomatoes in the backyard or volunteering with a community garden, there are countless opportunities to grow your own produce. Plus, gardening is a great way to stay active, relieve stress and find community with fellow gardeners. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Did you know, food is the number one item Americans throw away, and each year up to 40% of the nation’s food supply is never consumed? Guard against food waste by adopting strategies to extend the shelf life of ingredients in your kitchen. Meal planning, using leftovers, batch cooking and freezing meals are all ways to make the most of your ingredients. Check out these flexible recipe frameworks for ideas on using your food before it goes bad. Nutrition Education and Food Awareness: Take time to share the nutrition resources available in our state such as WIC, SNAP or the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program with others. Refer community partners to SNAP-Ed for nutrition education classes. Get involved in your community by volunteering at a soup kitchen, food bank or your local FoodShare location. There are endless ways to support food security for all.

“By embracing cultural diversity in food, supporting local food producers, reducing food waste and promoting nutrition education, we can cultivate a healthier world for not only ourselves, but the community at large,” said Crystal Connor, Registered Dietitian with DHEC’s Bureau of Community Nutrition Services. “Going ‘Beyond the Plate’ means exploring the many ways the foods we choose impact our bodies, our environment and our economy.”

Written by the SC DHEC.