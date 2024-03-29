Upcoming Board and Commission Vacancies Presented to Spartanburg City Council

Spartanburg City Council recently heard an update on the upcoming vacancies for the city’s boards and commissions from City Clerk.

Among the seats that will be available are:

Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee: 1 vacancy (current member can be reappointed)

Purpose: To make recommendations on the expenditure or revenues generated from the Accommodations Tax. A majority of the members must be selected from the hospitality industry. Two of these members must be from the lodging industry. One member shall represent the cultural organizations of the City.

Meetings: on call as required.

Airport Advisory Committee: 1 vacancy (current member can be reappointed)

Purpose: The Airport Advisory Committee provides advice to the City Airport Director, City Manager, and City Council on issues affecting the Airport. Residents may be reappointed for one additional term.

Meetings: Once a month as scheduled

Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee: 3 vacancies (current members can be reappointed)

Purpose: Duties of the Committee include: (a) Conducting quarterly meetings with senior city staff; (b) Assisting City in developing a process for prioritization of bicycle/pedestrian projects that are financially feasible enjoy broad-based support, and which recognize the necessity to partner with organizations such as SPATS, SCDOT, private foundations, schools, and local businesses; (c) Review and assess planned public improvement projects and provide recommendations to incorporate bicycle and pedestrian features where feasible; (d) Assist the City in marketing and promotion of existing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure; (e) Assist the City in organizing events to promote bicycle and pedestrian activity; (f) Assist the City in recognizing local businesses that incorporate bicycling and/or pedestrian infrastructure or activities into their projects or programs; (g) Provide recommendations to City on opportunities to leverage and connect new development projects via bicycle and/or pedestrian projects; (h) Pedestrian improvements; (i) Make an annual report to City Council on bike/ped activities, recognition, achievements, and goals for the committee; (j) Assist the City in developing and measuring benchmarks for bicycling and walking in the City; (k) Review and comment on changes to zoning, development code, comprehensive plan, and other long-term planning and policy documents as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian activity and safety including any updates to the Spartanburg County Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The City Council shall appoint as members of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee seven (7) persons who should be a resident or have a significant business interest in the City of Spartanburg. The majority of the members of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee shall have knowledge of urban planning, trails and greenways, active living, & exercise science.

Meetings: Every other month at a designated location. Dates vary.

Board of Zoning and Appeals: 2 vacancies (current members can be reappointed)

Purpose: The Board is responsible for administering and enforcing the provisions of the Architectural Design & Historic Review Ordinance of the City of Spartanburg. Membership: A nine-(9) member board comprised of persons who have demonstrated civic interest and have general knowledge of and interest in history and historic preservation. At least four-(4) members shall be citizens who are knowledgeable in one of the following disciplines: archeology, architecture, landscape architecture, American history, urban planning, engineering, environmental science, law, banking, or real estate. A historian and professional architect will serve at all times. None of the voting members may hold any other public office or position in the City. Each member shall serve a three-(3) year term with no member serving for more than two-(2) consecutive terms. Former members may be reappointed after the expiration of two-(2) years. Members must be residents of the City of Spartanburg per City Ordinance.

Meetings: If business is received, the Board meets on the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Housing Board: 1 vacancy (current member can be reappointed)

Purpose: To operate the City Housing Authority, including but not limited to the making of rules, regulations, filing applications for and constructing facilities as approved by City Council in accordance with State Law. Membership: Spartanburg Housing Authority. A seven-(7) member board with each serving a five-(5) year term. The Spartanburg Housing Authority operates the City Housing Authority including but not limited to the making of rules and regulations, filing applications for and constructing facilities approved by City Council. Four (4) members shall be residents of the City of Spartanburg with one of these members being a tenant in a residence owned by the Authority. The other three (3) members are not required to be residents of the City of Spartanburg but if possible should represent a major Spartanburg County employer, a higher education facility, and a foundation interested in the goals of the Spartanburg Housing Authority. Residents may be reappointed for one additional term. Residents may be reappointed for one additional term.

Meetings: First Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. or as directed by Spartanburg Housing Board

Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals: 6 vacancies (current members can be reappointed)

Purpose: To hear appeals from decisions of the Inspections Division of Community Services and the Fire Division of the City of Spartanburg. Membership: The Board should consist of 9 members who serve 3-year terms. Such boardmembers should be composed of individuals with knowledge and experience in the technical codes, such as design professionals, contractors or building industry representatives. Two such boardmembers should consist of one member at large from the building industry and one member at large from the public. Attendance: A member’s failure to attend three (3) consecutive meetings or fifty percent (50%) of regularly scheduled meetings in any twelve (12) month period may result in a member being removed by Council from the board.

Meetings: On-call as required

Design Review Board: 2 vacancies (current members can be reappointed)

Purpose: a) To make advisory opinions to the Planning Director (if requested) on all projects proposed for construction or alteration under the purview of this Code; b) To make final determinations on the compliance of all new construction applications in DT-6, along those frontages designated as Required Shopfront (Section 4.2), and for all lots 2 acres or greater; c) Design Review shall not be required for the following: 1) Interior alterations and changes in use; 2) Exterior alterations in the first or second layer that are considered maintenance or minor in nature and are otherwise compliant with this Code; 3) Exterior alterations not visible from the right-of-way; 4) Accessory structures in the third layer; 5) Expansions or alterations to parking in the third layer; 6) Signs in accordance with this Code. Members must have a significant business interest in the City of Spartanburg. The majority of the members of this board shall have an expertise in building design and construction (e.g., architecture, urban design, landscape architecture, construction). Residents may be reappointed for one additional term.

Meetings: 1st Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Housing Board of Adjustments and Appeals: 2 vacancies (current members can be reappointed)

Purpose: To hear appeals from decisions of the Code Enforcement division of the Community Services Department regarding housing code and nuisance ordinance violations.

Meetings: On-call as required

Planning Commission: 3 vacancies (current members can be reappointed)

Purpose: The Planning Commission reviews rezoning petitions, subdivision plats and text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance. The City Planning Commission prepares and updates the Comprehensive Plan of the City. Members must be residents of the City of Spartanburg. Residents may be reappointed for one additional term.

Meetings: The Planning Commission meets the third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

Public Safety Committee: 6 vacancies (current members can be reappointed)

Purpose: This Committee develops, promotes, and supports the programs and efforts of the Public Safety Department of the City of Spartanburg. Members must be residents of the City. Residents may be reappointed for one additional term.

Meetings: Regular monthly meetings, first Monday of the month from September (meet on Tuesday due to Labor Day Holiday) to May, as well as special meetings

Stormwater Appeal Board: 5 vacancies (3 members can be reappointed)

Purpose: to hear and determine appeals (to a “stop work order” or permit revocation for particular projects) in a quasi-judicial capacity within thirty (30) days of the receipt of the Storm Water Manager’s notice or such other times as may be mutually agreed upon and will render a decision within ten (10) working days after the appeal has been heard. Members should have knowledge of civil engineering, landscape architect, architecture, and/or land surveying.

Meetings: On-call as required

For more information on the City of Spartanburg’s boards and commissions, and to apply for open seats, please visit our page at this link.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.