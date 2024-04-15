Converse Announces 2024 Emerging Young Artists Winners

Converse’s Department of Art, Design & Letters held its annual Emerging Young Artists Juried Exhibition. Accepted submissions were on exhibition in Milliken Art Gallery from March 11 through March 23, 2024.

On the final day, the reception and award ceremony were held in the gallery to celebrate all the artists selected to display their artwork.

The Converse Emerging Young Artists Exhibition provides a venue to recognize exemplary art by high school students and to help them begin to prepare for future studies in the arts while still in grades 9-12. This is a unique opportunity for local high school students to exhibit in a prominent art gallery and win accolades for their art.

Faculty from Converse’s Department of Art, Design & Letters reviewed 315 submissions from across the state and accepted 132 into this year’s exhibition. Awards were given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each medium, and one best in show was awarded.

Congratulations to the 2024 award winners!

BEST IN SHOW

Alyssa Lewis (12th grade); Me, My Father, vs. Everyone Else. Teacher: Kevin Morrissey; Fort Dorchester High School

FIRST PLACE AWARDS

Painting: Cate Olmert (10th grade) Pizza Night. The Fine Arts Center; Teacher: Ryan Roth

Drawing: Antanina Kutsilina (11th grade) Terror. Greer High School; Teacher: Michael Parker

Mixed Media: Teagan McEnroe (11th grade) Peruvian Market. Spartanburg High School; Teacher: Elizabeth Walsh

Printmaking: Anya Brannon (10th grade) Uprooted. St. James High School; Teacher: Joe Grega

Ceramics: Chelsea Marks (12th grade) Nonsto., Mauldin High School; Teacher: Danielle Scott

Sculpture: Haleigh Perkins (12th grade) Tranquilize Me. The Fine Arts Center; Teacher: Chloe Kaylor

Fibers: Mary B. Mays (11th grade) Pale Comparison. The Fine Arts Center; Teacher: Chloe Kaylor

Photography: Christian Reynoso (11th grade) Con Amour. The Fine Arts Center; Teacher: Zane Logan

Digital Media: Rain Perez (10th grade) And All My Devotion Turns Violent. Fort Dorchester High School; Teacher: Kevin Morrissey

SECOND PLACE AWARDS

Painting: Izzy Varquez-Paulk (12th grade) Landscape of Falls Park. SC Governor’s School for the Arts/Humanities; Teacher: Paul Yanko

Drawing: Cadence Buchwald (12th grade) Self Portrait. Emerald High School; Teacher: Keith Bowen

Mixed Media: Jessica Spott (12th grade) Composed. The Fine Arts Center; Teacher: Katy Cassell

Printmaking: Alissa Styles (10th grade) Modern Living. Woodruff High School; Teacher: Samantha Dosher

Ceramics: Jackson Bartley (11th grade) Hydra Lekythos. Mauldin High School; Teacher: Danielle Scott

Sculpture: Ozbeidy Trujillo-Lobato (12th grade) Things I Found in Classmate’s Pockets. Johnsonville High School; Teacher: Jennifer Hodges

Fibers: Luca Gayosso (10th grade) Northern Lights. Boiling Springs High School; Teacher: Amanda Keith

Photography: Cam Dather (10th grade) Untitled. Riverside High School; Teacher: Kelsey Barton

Digital Media: Addison Henderson (9th grade) Moonlight. Byrnes Freshman Academy; Teacher: Megan Parlow

THIRD PLACE AWARDS

Painting: Laurie Rider (11th grade) Gluttony. Dorman High School; Teacher: Frances Vaughan

Drawing: Victoria Udensi (9th grade) Not All Happy Birthdays. Dorman Freshman Campus; Teacher: Ashley Pridgen

Mixed Media: Olivia Gossett (9th grade) Falling Leaves. Boiling Springs High School; Teacher: Mindie Tumblin

Printmaking: Kimber Lipscomb (12th grade) Fried Okra. Chesnee High School; Teacher: Jennifer McKinney

Ceramics: Jaycee DeRemer (12th grade) Holder of Flowers. Summerville High School; Teacher: Marin Williams

Sculpture: Micah Briggs (11th grade) Filming Bodies of the Ages. Dorman High School; Teacher: Amy Workman

Fibers: Julia Weeks (11th grade) Summer Play. Spartanburg Christian Academy; Teacher: Heidi Godfrey

Photography Laurel Williams (11th grade) Flower Girl. St. James High School; Teacher: Janice McBride

Converse University and the Converse Department of Art and Design are grateful to all the schools, teachers, and students who participated in this high school juried exhibition.

Artwork featured: Winner of Best of Show Alyssa Lewis (12th grade); Me, My Father, vs. Everyone Else. Teacher: Kevin Morrissey; Fort Dorchester High School

For more information and to view photos, visit the Converse University website.

Written by Converse University.