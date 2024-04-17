Upstate Professor Recognized as Steinway & Sons Top Teacher

Steinway & Sons has recognized Dr. Steven Graff, Converse University Assistant Professor of Piano, with the Steinway Top Teacher Award. This prestigious formal award commends an exemplary music educator for their passion, artistry, and commitment to students.

Graff recently shared his gratitude for this award and expressed his thanks to his colleagues at Petrie School of Music. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a fine music department and to maintain a studio of such talented piano students,” he said.

Steinway’s Top Teacher program recognizes teachers who have demonstrated a passion for inspiring young people in their musical expression, as well as a commitment to insist that their students practice and perform on the finest pianos in the world. Teachers are nominated by their local authorized dealership and are among the very best in their communities. Graff was nominated by Steinway Piano Gallery-Greenville.

Graff’s nomination included first-hand observations of the care and commitment with which he approaches his piano students. “The young people who develop their craft under your guiding hand will be the artists who fill our future with music, and for this we are most grateful,” said Steinway & Sons President Gavin English, who congratulated Graff for his hard work and his dedication to music education.

Since his concerto debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the age of 15, Graff has enjoyed a thriving career as both a performer and educator. Born in Chicago, he moved to New York to attend The Juilliard School, where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees as a Petschek Scholarship awardee and studied with Adele Marcus, Beveridge Webster and Herbert Stessin. He received his Doctorate of Musical Arts from The Graduate School of the City University of New York.

He joined Converse’s Petrie School of Music in fall of 2020, having previously served on the faculty of New York’s Hunter College, the Macaulay Honors College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. Graff has served as a competition adjudicator for The Steinway Piano Competition, The International Keyboard Institute and Festival, and France’s Fontainebleau Festival.

A sought-after recitalist and chamber musician, Graff has performed memorable performance venues worldwide. He has also premiered and recorded numerous contemporary works, including on the Centaur, Capstone, Zimbel and Convivium labels with Naxos distribution. Graff’s performances have been broadcast in Oslo and Honolulu, on New York’s WQXR and Chicago’s WFMT, and he has given lecture-recitals and master classes at festivals around the world and colleges throughout the United States.

Written by Karen Rhodes, Converse University.