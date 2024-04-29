Wofford College and Converse University Forge Partnership to Expand Teacher Workforce in Spartanburg County

Wofford College and Converse University are blazing a new educational pathway for Terriers to earn a Master of Arts in Teaching degree.

Wofford and Converse, in collaboration with OneSpartanburg Inc. and Spartanburg School Districts 3 and 7, have finalized an agreement that lays the foundation for a 4+1 cooperative alliance.

The initiative aims to provide Wofford students who aspire to teach with enhanced opportunities for professional development and career advancement while strengthening local education. By streamlining the transition from undergraduate to graduate study through clear articulation pathways and expedited admission processes, the agreement accelerates the entry of qualified teachers into the workforce.

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Converse University, OneSpartanburg Inc. and Spartanburg School Districts 3 and 7,” says Dr. Nayef Samhat, Wofford’s president. “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our efforts to expand educational opportunities for our students and equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the field of education.”

The program is available to Wofford students who have completed or are within one year of completing all requirements for their baccalaureate degree and have completed a minimum of nine hours of their core education courses.

Districts 3 and 7 will cover the cost of tuition for the first nine students who enroll in the program each year. Subsequent enrollees will each be eligible for a $3,000 scholarship provided by the districts. Additional program fees will be covered by OneSpartanburg Inc.

This agreement is separate from the cross-registration agreement between Converse University and Wofford College.

“I am so proud of our students and know that they will be difference makers in the community,” says Christie Johnson, instructor and chair of Wofford’s Department of Education. “This is the culmination of many months of work and I thank all of our partners for their tremendous support.”

The MAT program covers a variety of specializations that include early childhood education; elementary education; middle-level English/language arts, mathematics, social studies and science; and secondary English and social studies.

On-site information sessions, workshops and presentations will be organized to inform students about the program’s offerings and help them make informed decisions about their educational and career paths. Each student will engage in a rigorous course of study tailored to their area of specialization, encompassing between 30 and 37 credit hours.

Four Wofford students have signed up to be part of the program’s first cohort. These students are:

Madison Miller ’24, a government major from Boiling Springs, South Carolina. Miller’s teaching interest is in secondary social studies.

Sandry Perez ’25, a Spanish major from Spartanburg, South Carolina. Perez’s teaching interest is in elementary education.

Brandi Wiley ’24, an English major from Spartanburg, South Carolina. Wylie’s teaching interest is early childhood education with an elementary add-on.

Margaret Chandler ’24, a sociology and anthropology major from Montgomery, Alabama. Chandler’s teaching interest is in elementary education.

Dr. Boone Hopkins, president of Converse University, says this year marks the 60th anniversary of graduate education at Converse. He explains, “We had our first MAT program in 1964. We are thrilled about this and delighted to welcome these new students. I am excited to see the impact they will have on the education system in our community and state.”

