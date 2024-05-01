Blue Ridge Parkway Announces Changes to Camping Fee Structure

The National Park Service is implementing an increase for camping and other associated fees on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Rate changes include frontcountry and backcountry camping site fees, as well as non-camper user fees for shower and dump station services.

The new fee schedule is outlined here:

Available Service Campgrounds/Locations Associated Fee Frontcountry campground standard site Eight locations parkwide $30 Frontcountry campground GROUP site (20-person occupancy) Group sites available at Rocky Knob, Linville Falls, and Doughton Park campgrounds $45 Backcountry campsite (6-person occupancy, 3-night limit) Three locations parkwide $15 Non-camper dump station fee Dumping allowed at campground dump stations, eight locations parkwide $6 Non-camper shower fee Showers available at Julian Price Park and Mount Pisgah campgrounds $6

The Parkway’s eight frontcountry campgrounds are typically open from May through late October, and reservations for all campgrounds can be made now for the 2024 visitor season at recreation.gov . New frontcountry fees will go into effect for reservations made on or after May 24, 2024, to coincide with opening weekend of Parkway campgrounds. Backcountry camping permits are required, and implementation of new backcountry fees is expected later this summer.

The Parkway is a popular camping destination for park visitors and neighbors, and recreation fees provide a vital source of revenue for needed facility maintenance, future campground improvement projects, and increased costs associated with campground operations. Public engagement was an important part of this fee increase decision, and the last major fee rate change on the Parkway occurred in 2016.

To learn more about campground locations and other activities on the Blue Ridge Parkway, visit nps.gov/blri.

Written by the National Park Service.