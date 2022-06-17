How to Help: Charities Focusing on Ukranian Relief and Recovery

Looking at how to best support Ukrainian relief efforts with your giving? You can donate to the following organizations to provide aid to those impacted by the war, including Ukrainian refugees who fled their homes.

Voices of Children

The Voices of Children Foundation has been helping children affected by the war since 2015. It helps them overcome the consequences of armed conflict and develop. Voices of Children’s efforts of support for kids include art therapy, video storytelling, providing mobile psychologists and even individual help for families.

Hospitallers

Hospitallers is a medical battalion that unites volunteer paramedics and doctors to save the lives of soldiers on the frontline. They crowdfund their vehicle repairs, fuel, and medical equipment.

Happy Paw

Happy Paw is dedicated to solving the problems of animals in Ukraine. Happy Paw helps more than 60 animal shelters throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières)

As of June 1, 2022, there are approximately 140 international Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff and 470 Ukrainian staff working across Ukraine, with more joining the team every day.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

UNICEF is supporting health, nutrition, HIV prevention, education, safe drinking water, sanitation and protection for children and families caught in the conflict in Ukraine.

HIAS (originally the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society)

HIAS works around the world to protect refugees who have been forced to flee their homelands because of who they are, including ethnic, religious, and sexual minorities

Polish Humanitarian Action (Polska Akcja Humanitarna)

Polish Humanitarian Action provides humanitarian aid including food and other forms of support to people who had to leave their homes

Razom

The nonprofit is collecting donations for its emergency response project to provide medical supplies, humanitarian aid and support volunteers on the ground.

United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR)

UNHCR is funding emergency shelters, repairs for homes damaged by shelling, emergency cash assistance, psychological support and warm clothing.

Airlink

Airlink has supported the transportation of 200+ emergency responders to Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova and have airlifted over 130 tons of aid on behalf of its responding partners. Airlink does not accept donations restricted to particular disasters or causes.

Come Back Alive

Come Back Alive crowdfunds non-lethal military equipment and supplies it to the front lines. It also provides training for Ukrainian soldiers, as well as researching troops’ needs and social reintegration of veterans.

Bomb Techs Without Borders

Bomb Techs Without Borders is a nonprofit founded to prevent casualties caused by landmines, IEDs, and other explosive remnants of war. The Biltmore Beacon recently shared the story of a Western North Carolina resident who helping teach Ukranians how to disarm bombs.