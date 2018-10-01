Halloween in Spartanburg 2018

Halloween in Spartanburg is almost here, but you don’t have to wait until October 31 to find your thrill. Spartanburg has something for everyone of any age, from terror trails, festive street fairs, and haunted houses to explore.

Terror Trails and Not-so-scary Trails

Nightmare Hollow Haunted Trail (Spartanburg, SC)

3411 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301

(864) 809-8115

Nightmare Hollow is open now through November 3. It’s a thirty-five minute trail located alongside the banks of the Tyger River. It’s all there: scares, laughter and cries of the dead! Admission is $20 for adults, $35 for couples, $10 for kids ages six to ten, and a $2 per car parking fee; cash is the only accepted form of payment.

Wompus Woods Haunted Trail (Cowpens, SC)

231 Parris Road, Cowpens, SC 29330

864-680-4743

Wompus Woods Haunted Trail is open Oct. 19-20, Oct. 26-31, and Nov 2-3. The legend of the Wompus monster can be traced back to the early 1900s, through the tellings of farmers from the Bayous of Louisianna to South Carolina. The late spring to late fall time has him living in the hills of South Carolina. But as the weather cools, he makes his way down to the warm swamps of southern Louisianna. No one knows where he came from, why he is here, or what his intentions are. Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 for children ten and younger; cash is the only accepted form of payment.

The Enchanted Forest (Taylors, SC)

400 Scottswood Rd, Taylors, SC 29687

864-467-4300 150

One of the upstate’s favorite fall festivals, Enchanted Forest, is set for October 25-27 at the Pavilion Recreation Complex located at 400 Scottswood Road in Taylors. Enchanted Forest provides children 10 and under a unique fairytale trick-or-treat experience with an array of storybook characters from Sleeping Beauty to Snow White and destinations like Robin Hood’s Hideaway, Shrek’s Swamp, and the magical, mythical, maze. There will also be carnival games, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, treats, and a costume contest each night. Admission is $8.00 per child on the day of the event or $6.00 in advance; parents get in free.

The Big Boo and Wagon Rides at Stewart Farms (Enoree, SC)

6474 Highway 92, Enoree, SC 29335

864-969-7270

The Big Boo is a family-friendly spooky maze which runs Friday and Saturday nights through October 28. Tickets are $10 per person, and children under six years old receive free admission. Wagon rides, offered during the daytime as well as nighttime, loop the farm with fun scarecrow scenes, pumpkins, and a great time. Nighttime rides are lit. Tickets are $4 per person during the day and $6 per person at night; there’s no charge for lap babies.

Family-friendly Trick-or-treating

Hub City Farmer’s Market hosts its Halloween Market on October 27, 2018 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

FR8yard’s Halloween Bash returns this year with trick-or-treating event on Halloween day from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be face painting for kids with live music, games, classic horror films, and more. Live music by the Gypsey Souls begins at 7:00 pm and continues until 10:00 pm.

Trunk or Treat at Drayton Mills Marketplace takes place from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Halloween day. The event will include candy, a photo booth, and face painting!

Halloween in Greenville

