GSP Airport Loans Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicle to Greenville Downtown Airport

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) recently completed delivery of an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicle which has been loaned, on a long-term basis, to the City of Greenville Fire Department for use at the Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU.)

ARFF Unit 3 is a specialized aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle built by Oshkosh Corporation in 2006. The truck carries 1,500 gallons of water, 500 pounds of dry chemical and 195 gallons of foam and is specifically designed to respond to a wide variety of emergencies in the aviation environment.

In April 2021, GSP took delivery of two new ARFF vehicles thanks to a federal grant that allowed GSP to update its emergency response capabilities. Rather than retiring Unit 3, GSP has placed the unit into reserve status to serve as a back-up for the airport’s primary equipment. While on reserve, GSP will be loaning Unit 3 to the City of Greenville Fire Department to provide additional emergency support to GMU.

“The aviation industry is a close-knit family, and we are always looking for ways to partner in the best interests of our communities and our customers. We are happy to keep this valuable response vehicle in useful service in the region,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District.

“This vehicle is critical equipment for the City of Greenville’s fire department and represents a major step forward in technology and capabilities for GMU. We appreciate GSP’s generous loan of equipment and their partnership as we each work to meet the air transportation needs of the region,” said Joe Frasher, Airport Director, Greenville Downtown Airport.

As part of the equipment loan agreement, should any of the primary emergency equipment at GSP be taken out of service for an extended period of time, the vehicle in reserve with GFD will be recalled to supplement GSP’s capabilities until the primary equipment is restored to service.

Prepared by GSP Airport.