New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion

If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!

First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see its long-awaited expansion completed, taking the trail from its current terminus near the intersection of Union and E Henry streets through Downtown Spartanburg and beyond Barnet Park to Daniel Morgan Ave. Not far behind, the River Birch Trail, which currently begins near McCracken Middle School and ends at E Main Street, will soon reach to Drayton, terminating at the Mary Black Campus of Spartanburg Medical Center at one point and at the Beaumont Village neighborhood at another.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News podcast, the hosts are getting an update on these projects and other local trails development with Laura Ringo and Sophi Schwartzbauer of PAL, and along the way they share some details about this year’s Turkey Day 8K, Spartanburg’s favorite way to offset a few of those extra Thanksgiving calories! Listen below for more.

Want to listen to the Spartanburg City News podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.