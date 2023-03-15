Condado Tacos Opens First South Carolina Location in Magnolia Park

Condado Tacos – the award-winning taco joint specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic atmosphere, all at a great value – has opened its newest location in Magnolia Park Shopping Center in Greenville, SC.

The Magnolia Park location will be the first in South Carolina for the Columbus, Ohio-based brand.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open a Condado Tacos restaurant at Magnolia Park, and to bring our fresh and delicious tacos, margs and tequilas to the city of Greenville is truly exciting,” said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President and Chief Executive Officer. “At Condado, we offer a craveable, fun, and social dining experience that matches your speed. We welcome all, and we are proud of our “Come as You Are” atmosphere in serving our guests, with a check average of under $20.”

The new 5,225-square-foot restaurant features a large main dining room and bar in addition to an outdoor patio. Condado Tacos, in conjunction with Magnolia Park, will work with local Greenville artists to create a vibrant environment and festive dining experience with an authentically Greenville flair.

Condado Tacos Magnolia Park is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Clean, fresh, preservative free and craveable food drives the Condado menu. In addition to the renowned Queso, signature taco suggestions including Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream, both with secret shells, and anchor a menu with innovative ingredients such as Korean BBQ, with pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak. Condado has tacos for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, starting at $4.00. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins, toppings and sauces. Condado also features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas, and specialty margaritas such as the Gran Clasico and Handsome Devil.

“We strive to bring new and creative concepts to our center, and the vibrancy and energy of Condado Tacos certainly fits the bill,” said John Wiechart, Senior Vice President, Acquisitions and Asset Management at M & J Wilkow Ltd., management company for Magnolia Park. “Our goal has always been to create a destination that offers a great variety of distinctive dining choices for our residents, tenants and shoppers. With the addition of Condado, we’re continuing to deliver on this promise.”

Written by Connie Dyer and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.