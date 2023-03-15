Hounen Solar Establishing First U.S. Manufacturing Operations in South Carolina; $33 Million Investment and 200 New Jobs Expected

Hounen Solar, a global solar panel manufacturer, has announced plans to establish its first United States manufacturing operations in Orangeburg County. The company’s $33 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

Headquartered in Chino, California, Hounen manufactures solar photovoltaic (PV) panels worldwide, serving the clean energy market. In addition to solar panels, the company creates other electrical products. With a commitment to sustainability, Hounen uses innovative power sources to create clean energy including sustainable systems, turbine energy and renewable energy.

“We are excited to announce our first manufacturing operations in the United States,” said Hounen Solar Chief Executive Officer Jufang Lv. “Our new solar panel assembly plant will allow us to produce one GW crystalline silicon PV panels for markets in the U.S. We are grateful for the help and support of the South Carolina team and look forward to providing more economic opportunities in the state.”

Located at 145 Millennium Drive in Orangeburg, Hounen’s plans include leasing a 200,720-square-foot plant, marking the company’s first manufacturing operations in the U.S and first South Carolina location. The Orangeburg County facility will allow the company to develop, manufacture and sell one gigawatt (GW) crystalline silicon PV panels in the U.S.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Orangeburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.