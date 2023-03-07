Local Students Bring Home Thirteen Graphic Design Awards

University of South Carolina Upstate graphic design students earned thirteen awards at the American Advertising Federation Greenville Chapter annual awards ceremony on Saturday, March 4.

Bridget Kirkland and Matthew Donaldson, associate professors of graphic design at USC Upstate, said this year’s tally was a new record for the program. It surpassed a previous best of 11 AAF awards at the 2022 ceremony.

“We are so excited,” Kirkland said. “Matthew and I have worked very hard together for the past eight years to get to this point in our program. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students.”

Kirkland and Donaldson oversee Studio Upstate, USC Upstate’s student-run graphic design agency that offers high-quality graphic design services and solutions to nonprofit organizations and small businesses. Studio Upstate provides students with a platform to gain real-world experience while they earn their degrees.

“As design educators, it’s inspiring to witness our graphic design students showcasing their creativity, skill, and vision by pushing boundaries and creating innovative, award-winning works,” Donaldson said.

The award winners were:

Jarred Bradley (1 Silver Addy)

William Mathis (1 Gold and 1 Silver Addy)

Petra Banzhof (1 Gold and 1 Silver Addy)

Jillian Canady (1 Gold Addy)

Danial Bell (1 Gold Addy and 2 Silver Addys)

Braxton Stroud (2 Gold Addys)

Amina Fields (1 Silver Addy)

Abagale Rickert (1 Silver Addy)

For additional photos, please visit https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAuGFF.

