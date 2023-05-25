BMW Announces Model Updates for Summer 2023

BMW will continue to broaden its electrified product portfolio with the introduction of several new models in the summer of 2023.

The successful i4 lineup will expand to include the 396-horsepower, all-wheel drive i4 xDrive40. The groundbreaking seventh generation 7 Series will offer two new electrified variants – the 483-horsepower 750e xDrive plug-in hybrid and the single-motor, rear-wheel drive i7 eDrive50 – while the 6-cylinder 740i can now be ordered with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. And the new BMW Operating System 8.5 will be introduced in certain models starting in July.

The new BMW i4 xDrive40.

The i4 line will build on its success with the addition of a new all-wheel drive variant, the 2024 i4 xDrive40. Positioned below the 536-horsepower i4 M50, the i4 xDrive40’s dual electric motors produce a total of 396 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque – sufficient to propel the fully-electric i4 xDrive40 from 0-60 in just 4.9 seconds. The lithium-ion battery in the i4 xDrive40 has a net usable energy content of 80.7 kWh, and can be recharged at up to 205 kW on a DC fast charger. Range is estimated to be 307 miles when fitted with the standard 18-inch aerodynamically-optimized wheels, or 282 miles with the optional 19-inch wheels (estimated range according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards).

The 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 will start at a base MSRP of $61,600 plus $995 destination and handling, with US deliveries expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.

The 7 Series adds two electrified models, xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive for the 740i.

On the heels of the announcement of the i7 M70 xDrive, the most powerful fully-electric BMW ever, BMW will introduce two new electrified 7 Series models for model year 2024.

The 2024 750e xDrive pairs a 308-hp TwinPower Turbo 3.0-liter 6-cylinder internal combustion engine with a 194-hp GEN5 electric motor mounted in the transmission. The result is a maximum system output of 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, enough to give the 750e xDrive energetic performance while providing an estimated purely-electric range of over 35 miles (estimated range according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards).

The 2024 BMW 750e xDrive will carry a base price of $107,000 plus $995 destination and handling when it enters the US market in the fall of 2023.

Also in the third quarter of 2023, the dual-motor, all-wheel drive BMW i7 xDrive60 and i7 M70 xDrive will be joined by the single-motor, rear-wheel drive i7 eDrive50. The single GEN5 motor drives the rear axle with 449 horsepower.

The 2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 will start at $105,700 plus $995 destination and handling when it goes on sale in the fall of 2023. Range and performance figures will be released closer to market launch.

Finally, the 375-hp BMW 740i will be available with xDrive starting with July production. The added traction of intelligent all-wheel drive drops the 0-60 time from 5.1 seconds to 4.9 while providing secure, confidence-inspiring handling in any sort of weather.

The 2024 BMW 740i xDrive will carry a base price of $99,400 plus $995 destination and handling with deliveries expected to commence in the third quarter of 2023.

Initial phase-in of BMW Operating System 8.5.

The summer of 2023 will see the introduction of the next evolution of BMW’s iDrive operating system in certain models.

A new home screen with clearly arranged functions offers greater ease of use on the BMW Curved Display. The new zero-layer principle means that all relevant functions and information are shown on a single level, making it possible to select a desired function without first having to enter a submenu. Instead, live widgets appear in a vertical arrangement on the driver’s side of the user interface, accessible with a touch of a finger.

The QuickSelect functionality makes it possible to directly select entertainment programs, contact lists and vehicle settings, start interaction with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, or activate other menu options, all by touch. And once the relevant settings have been chosen, a quick tap on the home icon at the lower edge of the display is all it takes to return to the home screen. In addition to the Home symbol, there are now also the symbols for direct access to the climate control menu, the All Apps menu, Navigation as well as Media, Communication, and Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto ™.

Beginning with July production, BMW Operating System 8.5 will be introduced in BMW iX models, BMW i4 models, and BMW 7 Series models. In August, the new system will be fitted to BMW X5 and X6 models (M models will not feature QuickSelect), BMW X7 models, and BMW XM (without QuickSelect).