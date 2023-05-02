FN America Expanding South Carolina Footprint to Pickens County; $33 Million Investment and 176 New Jobs Expected

FN America, a global firearms manufacturer, has announced plans to expand its South Carolina footprint with a new production facility in Pickens County which will be its second in the state.

The company’s $33 million investment will create approximately 176 new jobs.

With existing operations in Richland County, FN America plans to build its new facility in Liberty. The approximately 100,000-square-foot or more facility will be constructed over two phases and will accommodate FN America’s expanding manufacturing operations.

FN America is a valued partner to the U.S. Department of Defense, developing and manufacturing small firearms for the U.S. military. In 1979, FN America broke ground on its facility in Richland County and officially opened its South Carolina operations in 1981 to manufacture the M240 medium machine gun under contract to the U.S. Army. FN America’s primary business focuses on the design and production of a wide range of small arms including lightweight machine guns, medium machine guns and additional weapons for the U.S. Department of Defense. Additionally, FN America produces firearms for law enforcement agencies as well as consumers. Currently, the company employs more than 600 personnel in manufacturing, engineering, logistics, product and program management, and other areas.

The company plans to break ground for the Pickens County facility in 2024 with an estimated completion date in 2025. The company will be hiring positions for its Pickens County facility in operations, manufacturing, quality assurance, supply chain and logistics, safety and more. Individuals interested in future positions at FN America’s Liberty, South Carolina facility are encouraged to visit https://careers.fnamerica.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.