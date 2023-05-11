Leadership Spartanburg Celebrates Graduating Class of 2023

OneSpartanburg, Inc. recognized the graduates of the Leadership Spartanburg class of 2023 during a ceremony at The Piedmont Club on May 10.

Over nine months, the Leadership Spartanburg class of 2023 approached community issues facing Spartanburg County while learning more about the county’s history, government, education, arts and culture, community health, economic development and much more.

Applications for the 2023-24 class of Leadership Spartanburg are open, and will be accepted through June 15, 2023.

The 2023 graduating class of Leadership Spartanburg included:

C.J. Armour Spartanburg Water

Spartanburg Water Gail Awan Urban League of the Upstate

Urban League of the Upstate Toney Benson OneSpartanburg, Inc.

OneSpartanburg, Inc. Alena Blair VCOM

VCOM Erica Brown Southern First Bank

Southern First Bank Kelli Brown Spartanburg County Public Libraries

Spartanburg County Public Libraries Melissa Brown Founders Federal Credit Union

Founders Federal Credit Union Meghan Burdette SRHS

SRHS Kelly Casteel Kearney & Company, P.C.

Kearney & Company, P.C. Brittany Clarke Globe Life and InteleTravel Advisor

Globe Life and InteleTravel Advisor John Coggins Halliday, Schwartz & Co.

Halliday, Schwartz & Co. Sarah Daniel United Way of the Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont Kim Deering Junior League of Spartanburg

Junior League of Spartanburg Taylor Dement OneSpartanburg, Inc.

OneSpartanburg, Inc. Michelle Duncan Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. Shun Eison SRHS

SRHS Brett English SRHS

SRHS Stacy Evans Worldwide Equipment

Worldwide Equipment Zach Fox OneSpartanburg, Inc.

OneSpartanburg, Inc. Jackie Gaffney Community Works Carolina

Community Works Carolina Hope Garcia SRHS

SRHS Jess Gilliland Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County RJ Gimbl USC Upstate

USC Upstate Russell Goff Sherman College of Chiropractic

Sherman College of Chiropractic Colton Grace Spartanburg Community College

Spartanburg Community College Midas Hampton Strategic Spartanburg

Strategic Spartanburg John Harrelson Clayton Construction Co.

Clayton Construction Co. Joe Lanahan City of Inman

City of Inman Stacey Laurin Milliken & Co.

Milliken & Co. Rod McCants Contec, Inc.

Contec, Inc. Ysante McDowell Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning and Rub

Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning and Rub Alyssa McKenzie Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center Anna Montufar Pinnacle Partnership

Pinnacle Partnership Jordan Noblin The Noblin Company

The Noblin Company Marilyn Nguyen City of Spartanburg

City of Spartanburg Sabrina Prazak Park National Bank

Park National Bank Sophi Schwartzbauer PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well.

PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well. Kevin Smith Spartanburg Water

Spartanburg Water Karli Taylor Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation

Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation Carrie Vaughn USC Upstate

USC Upstate Tim Webb Truist

Truist Ashley Williams Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County Eboni Williams BirthMatters

BirthMatters Matt Williams McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture Lucy Woodhouse Wofford College