SoCon Tournament Returns to Fluor Field May 24-28

The Southern Conference Baseball Tournament returns to Fluor Field for 2023! Catch the action of tournament and championship baseball as the SoCon’s best battle it out to be crowned SoCon Champions.

Purchase tickets on the official ticketing website.

The double-elimination tournament features all eight conference baseball teams beginning on Wednesday, May 24, as seeds five through eight duke it out in a single-elimination play-in-round for the right to compete in the conference’s six-team double-elimination championship round Thursday through Sunday. Fireworks will follow Friday’s fourth and final game! Each day’s slate of games include:

May 24:

Game #1 – No. 5 seed vs. No. 8 seed (3 p.m.)

Game #2 – No. 6 seed vs. No. 7 seed (7 p.m.)

May 25:

Game #3 – No. 4 seed vs. Winner Game 1 (3 p.m.)

Game #4 – No. 3 seed vs. Winner Game 2 (7 p.m.)

May 26:

Game #5 – No. 1 seed vs. Winner Game 3 (9 a.m.)

Game #6 – No. 2 seed vs. Winner Game 4 (12:20 p.m.)

Game #7 – Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5 (4 p.m.)

Game #8 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 6 (7:30 p.m.)

May 27:

Game #9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (12 p.m.)

Game #10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (3:30 p.m.)

Game #11 – Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 (7 p.m.)

May 28:

Game #12 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11(12 p.m.)

Game #13 – Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 12 (if necessary, 40 minutes after Game 12)

The Southern Conference Champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball Tournament, with the dream of advancing to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series and a shot at the NCAA National Championship.

Day Tickets are available for each day of the Southern Conference Tournament, for the low price of just $15. The Day Tickey allows you to attend every game for the day in which you purchase.

Written by the Greenville Drive.