Getting to Know the City of Spartanburg’s New Assistant City Manager, Kevin Limehouse

Recently, the City of Spartanburg welcomed new Assistant City Manager Kevin Limehouse to the city’s leadership team.

In a move designed to grow the city’s leadership capacity, Limehouse’s emphasis will be on innovation and operational efficiency, joining City Manager Chris Story and Mitch Kennedy who has been promoted to Deputy City Manager.

Limehouse comes to Spartanburg from Charleston, SC, where he has worked in state and local government for 17 years, most recently as Strategic Partnerships Manager for Public Services with Charleston County and Program Administrator for CORE SC. On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are getting to know their new teammate and learning more about what motivates his work in local government and why he and his family have chosen Spartanburg. Listen below for more!

Want to listen to the Spartanburg City News Podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.