Spartanburg Little Theatre Features “The Sound of Music” Through Sept. 24th

The hills are alive with this musical theatre classic for the whole family! Based on the inspirational memoir of Maria Von Trapp, The Sound of Music tells the heartwarming story of an exuberant young governess who brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.

Featuring some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “Edelweiss”, “My Favorite Things” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, this enchanting and timeless musical is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The show runs Sept. 8-24, 2023. Individual tickets are now on sale.

Visit spartanburglittletheatre.com for more information.

Written by Spartanburg Little Theatre.