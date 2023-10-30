Keurig Dr Pepper Continues Growth in Spartanburg County; $100 Million in Additional Investment and 250 New Jobs Expected

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), a leading producer of hot and cold beverages, will continue the development of its state-of-the-art coffee roasting and manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County.

The company plans to invest $100 million and create an estimated 250 new jobs by 2027, in addition to the $380 million previously invested and 155 jobs currently at this location.

This project is an extension of a tiered, phased build of the facility which broke ground in 2019. While the COVID-19 pandemic altered the project timeline, KDP has continually upgraded and invested in its production, warehousing and distribution capabilities since that time.

“Our facility in South Carolina remains an important asset in the ongoing evolution of our next-generation coffee production capabilities,” said -Keurig Dr Pepper Chief Supply Chain Officer Roger Johnson. “Keurig Dr Pepper is proud to continue to grow in the welcoming and talent-rich community of Moore. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the State of South Carolina in helping to facilitate our ongoing investment and hiring needs.”

KDP’s beverage portfolio consists of 125 iconic brands including carbonated and non-carbonated beverages such as Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple, Mott’s and CORE, as well as the Keurig brewing system, with leading owned brands Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and The Original Donut Shop. The company’s Spartanburg County location is exclusively focused on coffee roasting and packaging for K-Cup pods for use in Keurig brewers. The facility is one of the largest LEED certified manufacturing facilities in the world.

The further development of the facility, located at 6135 Anderson Mill Road in Moore, is expected to be complete in 2027. Jobs will be related to KDP’s manufacturing and distribution operations. Individuals interested in employment opportunities should visit KDP’s career center.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $1 million Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.