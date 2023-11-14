Nissin Foods is Establishing Operations in the Upstate; $228 Million Investment and Over 300 Jobs Expected

Nissin Foods, a global leader in producing premium, instant ramen products, has announced plans to expand its U.S. footprint by establishing operations in Greenville County. The $228 million investment will create over 300 new jobs.

With a large and growing brand portfolio that includes the Cup Noodles, Top Ramen and Cup Noodles Stir Fry products, Nissin Foods aims to remain a leading provider of instant ramen noodles. The new Greenville County operation will help the company enhance continued development while meeting consumer demand.

Nissin Foods’ has global headquarters in Tokyo, U.S. headquarters in Gardena, California and manufacturing operations in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. To increase its U.S. manufacturing capability, the company will purchase a 640,640-square-foot building located at 1170 Bracken Road in Piedmont.

“Nissin Foods has seen sustained sales growth year-over-year, especially over the last five years, driven by unprecedented demand for our products,” said Nissin Foods President and CEO Michael Price. “As we developed the company’s expansion plans, we determined early on that Greenville, South Carolina was the ideal location for our newest manufacturing facility, knowing it’s among the fastest growing manufacturing cities in the country and that some other top brands are produced there. In addition to being a significant milestone in Nissin’s history, this investment will allow us to optimize production capabilities, grow the organization, bring jobs to the community and continue to fortify our innovation pipeline.”

Operations are expected to be online in August 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Nissin Foods team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the cost of building improvements.