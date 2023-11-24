Sage Automotive Interiors Grows South Carolina Presence With Expansion in the Upstate; $10.45 Million Investment and 95 New Jobs Expected

Sage Automotive Interiors (Sage), a manufacturer of automotive interior materials, today announced it is expanding its Sharon Plant in Abbeville County. The $10.45 million investment will create 95 new jobs.

Sage is one of the world’s leading providers of automotive interior materials, including seating, door panel surfaces and headliners, to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Sage’s core strengths are consumer research, sustainability and innovative problem-solving for OEMs. The company’s vision is to continually lead the market in design, engineering and technical capability, supported by world-class manufacturing.

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Sage is a global company with offices and manufacturing locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. U.S. manufacturing operations are in South Carolina and Georgia.

“Our decision to expand and invest in our Sharon Plant underscores our unwavering dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the automotive industry,” President and CEO of Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc. Chris Heard. “This project not only solidifies our commitment to innovation but also demonstrates our confidence in the future of automotive manufacturing in South Carolina.”

Operations are expected to be online in 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Sage team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Abbeville County to assist with the cost of building improvements.