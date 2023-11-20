Smurfit Kappa Expands US Footprint With First South Carolina Operation; $68 Million Investment and 200 New Jobs Expected

Smurfit Kappa, a global leader in providing paper-based packaging solutions, has announced it is expanding its U.S. footprint by establishing the company’s first South Carolina operation in Anderson County. The $68 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

Part of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Index, Smurfit Kappa has more than 350 production sites in 36 countries; 22 in Europe, 13 in North and South America, and one in Africa. The company designs, manufactures and supplies paper-based packing products to surround, promote and protect interior contents.

“As a global company, Smurfit Kappa has numerous options when establishing a new facility,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We recognize the significance of this project and are confident that our pro-business economic climate will reinforce that South Carolina is the right choice.”

The company expects to acquire a new 259,000-square-foot facility located at 1105 Scotts Bridge Road in Anderson.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.