The 2023 Upstate Holiday Light Show is Open Through Dec. 31st

The Upstate Holiday Light Show has changed locations for 2023! This year’s show is taking place at District Park in Easley (148 Crumpton Ln, Easley, SC 29640).

The show is open seven days a week through December 31, 2023. Operating hours are 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The 2023 Upstate Holiday Light Show features animated scenes and thirty-two million lights synchronized to your favorite holiday classics along with other attractions that are sure to create a new family tradition. This one-stop Christmas destination also includes a holiday-themed petting zoo, pony corral, and carnival rides.

Be sure to tune your radio to 106.5 FM as you drive through!

Tickets for cars, minivans, trucks, and SUVs are $35. Passenger van tickets are $75, and bus tickets are $100. All tickets include the light show and petting zoo. Premium parking, fast passes, corral tickets, carnival tickets, and concessions are all sold separately. You may also purchase tickets at the ticket booth when you arrive. Cash and cards accepted.

Visit the Upstate Holiday Light Show website for tickets and additional information.