EnerSys Establishing New Operations in Greenville County; $500 Million Investment and 500 New Jobs Expected

EnerSys, a global leader in energy storage systems and solutions, has announced it plans to grow the company’s South Carolina footprint by establishing new operations in Greenville County. The $500 million investment has the potential to create 500 new jobs.

EnerSys manufactures batteries, chargers and power systems for use in a variety of end markets including telecommunications, broadband, data centers, industrial utilities, warehouse and logistics, aerospace, defense and transportation.

The company also recently launched its Fast Charge and Storage system, which provides energy storage and management for various applications including dynamic, fast charging for electric vehicles. Over the past 100 years, the company has grown into a global leader for stored energy solutions and systems serving more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries.

“We recognize Greenville as an emerging hub for high-tech companies with an attractive talent pool in a thriving community. EnerSys is accelerating the global clean energy transition by significantly expanding our production of lithium-ion batteries across a broad range of end markets and applications,” said EnerSys President and CEO David M. Shaffer. “With the support of South Carolina and Greenville County, this factory will help us meet our customers’ needs, including those with specific manufacturing requirements for domestic-sourced batteries.”

A manufacturing operation in Sumter is one of the company’s 15 North American locations. EnerSys intends to build a 500,000-square-foot, lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility on approximately 140 acres in the Augusta Grove business park in Greenville. The planned operation, which will be the company’s second in South Carolina, will manufacture various form factors of lithium-ion cells for commercial, industrial and defense applications, with a production capacity of four-gigawatt hours (4GWh) per year.

Operations are targeted to be online in late 2027. Individuals interested in joining the EnerSys team should visit readySC’s recruitment website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.