Sonara Health Partners With Behavioral Health Group to Increase Access to Take-home Methadone in South Carolina

As part of its mission to make it easier for patients to access life-saving methadone treatment, Sonara Health has partnered with Behavioral Health Group to make Sonara’s remote dosing application available to three opioid treatment programs in South Carolina.

BHG operates the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited opioid treatment programs, providing personalized, outpatient treatment in 22 states. This partnership will bring Sonara’s solution to BHG’s three South Carolina treatment centers: in Charleston, Aiken, and Spartanburg.

With Sonara’s web-based application, patients can remotely record their methadone doses for their care teams to review. This makes it easier for patients to qualify for take-homes sooner as well as increase their number of take-homes over time.

“BHG is looking forward to our new partnership in SC programs. Sonara’s remote dosing tech and other digital solutions offer innovative ways to improve treatment access, allowing our programs to reach more people and maintain patient engagement,” says National Clinical Director, Christine Martin.

Sonara’s solution is shown to support remote dosing by increasing communication and fostering trust. In a recent, peer-reviewed study, 92% of patients described Sonara’s app as “easy to use” and agreed or strongly agreed that they would like to use it frequently.

“The expansion into South Carolina through our BHG partnership marks a significant milestone for us. We are excited to make take-home dosing safe and accessible for more patients,” said Sonara Founder and CEO Michael Giles, MD. “And we’re thrilled to partner with BHG, one of the nation’s largest opioid treatment providers.”

Written by Sonara Health.