United Airlines Adds Nonstop Flights From GSP Airport to Washington DC Starting in September

United Airlines has announced plans to offer new, nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Dulles, VA.

United will offer three daily nonstop flights beginning September 26, 2024. Flights will be operated on 50-seat and Embraer 145 aircraft. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at www.united.com.

“We applaud United’s continued investment in Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and the Upstate South Carolina region. In addition to being a critical link to our nation’s capital, Washington-Dulles is a valuable access point for international passengers traveling to and from GSP and major destinations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. We welcome the resumption of service on this very important route for our region”, said David Edwards, President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District.

United successfully served the GSP to Washington-Dulles route for many years before discontinuing the service in 2022 due to the impact of the global pandemic. With the resumption of this route, United will offer daily nonstop service to five destinations including flights to Chicago/O’Hare, Denver, Houston and New York/Newark. This breadth of service further strengthens the airline’s presence in key markets and offers travelers more choices when planning their vacations and business trips.

This announcement marks the tenth new route to be introduced at GSP in 2024. With each new route, GSP continues to expand its reach, offering passengers an ever-growing array of destinations to choose from. When the new flight starts in September, GSP’s seven airlines will offer nonstop service to 27 destinations; the most destinations served in the airport’s 62-year history.

For more information, visit gspairport.com.

Written by GSP Airport.