Walnut Grove Plantation Receives Historic Marker Dedication

The Spartanburg County Historical Association (SCHA) is excited to announce the rededication of two historic markers that acknowledge Historic Walnut Grove Plantation, and how the Moore family fought for independence and helped build a new nation.

This dedication marks an initial step in celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of our country and Spartanburg county’s significant role in the American Revolution. The restoration of the historic markers and signage has been financed in part with state funds from the SC American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250).

With additional support provided by the Spartanburg County 250 Committee and the The Battle of Cowpens Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Visit https://www.spartanburghistory.org/sites/walnut-grove for more information.

Written by the Spartanburg County Historical Association.