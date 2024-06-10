City of Spartanburg, Spartanburg County, and OneSpartanburg Partner for Beautification of Church Street Corridor

Work was recently completed on a significant beautification project on South Church Street, a key corridor leading into the City of Spartanburg.

The project, which involved landscaping and tree planting, began in January and was co-funded by the City of Spartanburg, Spartanburg County, and OneSpartanburg, Inc.

“The improvements on the South Church Street Gateway have been a long time coming. I’m grateful to Spartanburg County, the City, and OneSpartanburg, Inc. for this joint effort to revitalize this area, which is a main artery for I-26 coming into Downtown Spartanburg,” said Ruth Littlejohn, Spartanburg City Councilwoman representing District 3. “It’s important for those visiting Spartanburg to see it as a welcoming, lively community.”

According to SCDOT statistics, approximately 12,100 vehicles travel through this location daily.

“Roadways like South Church Street are the entrances, or the front door, to our community; and thoroughfares like this frequently color visitors’ first impression of Spartanburg County, affecting tourism and economic development,” said Spartanburg County Councilman Monier Abusaft, District 1. “As part of our County’s Strategic Vision Plan, we are dedicated to improving the aesthetics and enhancing the gateways into Spartanburg. The South Church Street corridor not only serves as a gateway into our vibrant downtown, but it is the front porch of our historic Southside. This project is just one example of how we are actively working to advance our vision and goal of championing a vibrant downtown, while also uplifting one of our historic African American communities.”

Written by OneSpartanburg.