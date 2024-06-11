Converse University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Sign Articulation Agreement

Converse University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) have established a new block transfer articulation agreement allowing seamless credit transfer between the two institutions, facilitating student success and celebrating collaboration. Leaders from both institutions held an agreement signing on May 30, 2024, on the HGTC campus.

Under the block transfer agreement, eligible students can seamlessly transition to Converse and pursue a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, or Bachelor of Science degree in their chosen major. The agreement allows HGTC graduates who have successfully completed an Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, or Associate in Applied Science degree in Accounting or Business Administration and who fulfill the full the requirements outlined in the articulation agreement to enter Converse University with the General Education Program requirements already satisfied.

“We are excited to build a strong partnership between Converse University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College through this transfer agreement,” said Converse University President Dr. Boone Hopkins. “Our missions align with our commitment to empower students to become the transformative leaders and thinkers their communities need. We look forward to welcoming HGTC students as they join our Converse community to complete their bachelor’s degrees and embark on their career goals.”

HGTC graduates meeting the grade criteria with a grade of “C” or higher in relevant courses will be admitted to Converse with junior-level standing at registration and will have the opportunity to explore Converse’s diverse academic programs and engage in its supportive community, which embraces a culture of belonging and collaboration that ignites creativity, innovation, and transformation.

The agreement between HGTC and Converse is not only about credit transfers; it represents a commitment to collaboration with a shared goal of enhancing students’ educational experiences. “We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Converse University, which exemplifies our commitment to providing students with one of many pathways to further their education and achieve their career aspirations,” said Dr. Marilyn Fore, President of Horry-Georgetown Technical College. “This agreement not only enhances the academic opportunities available to our graduates but also strengthens the ties within our educational community, paving the way for future collaborations and innovations. This partnership ensures our students have the support and resources needed to succeed at Converse University and beyond.”

Written by Converse University.