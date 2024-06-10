Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “The Shawshank Redemption” June 14-30

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey of resilience, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit as Flat Rock Playhouse proudly presents The Shawshank Redemption, live on stage.

This critically acclaimed stage adaptation of the beloved novella by Stephen King will captivate audiences with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and powerful themes.

The Shawshank Redemption follows the story of Andy Dufresne, a young banker who is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the Shawshank State Penitentiary. As Andy navigates the harsh realities of prison life, he forms an unexpected friendship with fellow inmate Red, and together they discover the transformative power of hope and the pursuit of freedom.

Directed by Flat Rock Playhouse Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant, this production promises to be a powerful and emotionally charged experience. The talented cast of actors will breathe new life into the iconic characters, while the Technical Wizards will, once again, dazzle the audience with the stunning visuals and soundscapes the award winning Flat Rock Playhouse is known for.

Prepare to be moved and inspired by this timeless tale of hope and redemption.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Performances take place June 14 – 30, 2024.

Tickets are $65 / $55 / $45 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org. Adult language. Parental discretion is advised.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located in the Village of Flat Rock at 2661 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.