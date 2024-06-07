From Adversity to Achievement: Mary Wheeler Davis Scholarship Winner’s Journey to Converse University

Chapman Cultural Center is thrilled to spotlight Carrera Stamile, a gifted musician, and recipient of the Mary Wheeler Davis Scholarship

Carrera’s journey into the world of music began at a young age, surrounded by the harmonies that filled her household. With a violin in hand, she embarked on a path of musical discovery, demonstrating remarkable talent and dedication.

However, at the age of seven, Carrera faced a challenging diagnosis of a rare bone disorder, altering the course of her musical journey. Despite the obstacles, her passion for music endured. At eleven, she discovered a new instrument—the mandolin—bringing fresh melodies into her life and igniting a newfound determination to pursue classical mandolin professionally.

Carrera’s resilience and exceptional musical skill have not gone unnoticed. From captivating solo performances with orchestras to clinching victories in competitions, her talent shines brightly. Notably, she graced the airwaves of NPR’s acclaimed radio program “From the Top,” further solidifying her place in the musical realm.

Now, with the support of the Mary Wheeler Davis Scholarship, Carrera sets her sights on Converse University, where she will pursue a Bachelor of Music in Strings Performance, specializing in classical mandolin. The scholarship will enable her to access vital resources such as private lessons and tuition, nurturing her craft as she hones her skills.

The Mary Wheeler Davis Scholarship, dedicated to Spartanburg County students passionate about the performing or visual arts, provides crucial support ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 per student. Carrera’s selection as a recipient underscores her exceptional talent and commitment to her craft.

Join Chapman Cultural Center in applauding Carrera Stamile as she embarks on this exciting chapter of her musical journey. To learn more about scholarship opportunities and how you can support aspiring artists like Carrera, click here.

To hear Cerrar’s music click here.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.