SCDOT to Host Virtual Public Meeting on Future of Statewide Rail Plan

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will host a virtual public meeting to provide an update on the state’s efforts to plan for the future of rail and gather public input on trends, needs, and opportunities that will impact rail over the next twenty years.

The South Carolina Statewide Rail Plan represents a long-term vision of statewide policy to improve freight and passenger rail. The Plan will assess the existing statewide rail system in South Carolina and identify opportunities to enhance rail safety and expand rail service.

Virtual Public Meeting via Zoom Webinar

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (EST)

Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7zFdX-BWRlaeVM4mgMpdqQ

This meeting will be held via Zoom Webinar and requires registration. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the Zoom Webinar. The presenter will control the unmute feature for attendees, but a chat feature will be available to participants throughout the meeting.

Members of the public who are unable to join the virtual public meeting will be able to watch a recording of the meeting online after the meeting (https://www.scdot.org/travel/freight-rail.aspx). The public will be able to make comments and ask questions via the chat feature during the virtual public meeting.

Public comments may be submitted any time on the project website at (https://www.scdot.org/travel/freight-rail.aspx), through email to [email protected], or by mail to David Gray, SCDOT, 1201 Main Street Suite 800, Columbia, SC 29201.

