SC NEXUS is One of Twelve Tech Hubs to Receive Millions in Federal Funding

The SC Nexus for Advanced Resilient Energy (SC NEXUS) has received $45 million in implementation grant funding through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) Tech Hubs program, which is designed to scale up the production of critical technologies, create jobs in innovative industries, and strengthen U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.

Last fall, the EDA designated 31 entities across the country as federal tech hubs, including SC NEXUS. The designation allowed the tech hubs to apply for approximately $500 million in grant funding. SC NEXUS is one of only 12 of the 31 tech hubs receiving funding.

The funding for SC NEXUS projects will better position the tech hub as it leverages the region’s dynamic manufacturing base, superior research capabilities, and proven record of public-private collaboration to commercialize emerging energy storage materials and manufacturing techniques.

“[This] is a transformative day for South Carolina and SC NEXUS, and its efforts to strengthen our state’s energy future and economic competitiveness,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Once again, our ability to collaborate and utilize our greatest resource – our people – has been recognized through the awarding of this funding.”

Of the six SC NEXUS projects submitted for funding consideration, the EDA awarded federal funding to four projects, including the:

Grid Enabled Cyber Operations Range project led by Savannah River National Lab – $9,995,816. This project will establish a cyber testing range for grid connected equipment, with both grid operator training and equipment testing benefits.

Economic Development Through Grid Emulation (EDGE) project led by Clemson University – $12.5 million. This project will upgrade the North Charleston eGRID facility's power and voltage testing capabilities for grid-connected equipment.

Carolina Institute for Battery Innovation (CIBI) project led by the University of South Carolina – $10,218,140. This project will establish a stationary battery manufacturing pilot line in Columbia.

The Education and Workforce Center project, led by the SC Technical College System – $12,637,190. This project will enhance awareness of South Carolina's energy-focused industries and job opportunities, identify, and develop the skills necessary for success in these roles, and provide critical support services to ensure advanced energy workers have access to these opportunities.

While the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Exchange (eiX) project, led by the South Carolina Research Authority, did not receive federal funding, further development of and securing funding for this project remain a top priority.

Also, the previously announced H2 Testbed project did not receive funding. SC NEXUS will not be moving forward with the project as described in the funding application. The project is currently in redevelopment, and new information will be shared as it becomes available.

“South Carolina is the place for businesses to excel from launch to legacy – the funding for and work through SC NEXUS will enhance speed to market when it comes to developing and deploying technologies that will help our state, the nation and the world meet the ever-growing energy needs,” said Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III.

SC NEXUS is a consortium that consists of more than 50 public and private member entities. As a federally designated tech hub, SC NEXUS will be given priority in future EDA funding opportunities.

For more information about SC NEXUS or how to join the tech hub, visit scnexus.org.