Davidson River Campground and Select Pisgah National Forest Sites Reopening After Hurricane Helene

Naventure, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, is pleased to announce the reopening of several campgrounds and recreation areas in Pisgah National Forest as of Friday, October 18, 2024.

After temporary closures due to Hurricane Helene, visitors can now enjoy these beloved natural spaces once again.

Reopened as of October 18:

Davidson River Campground & Recreation Area

Cove Creek Upper & Lower Group Campgrounds

Kuykendall Group Campground

Wash Creek Horse Camp

Wolf Ford Horse Camp

These areas have undergone significant cleanup and are now ready to welcome back campers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. We encourage everyone to take advantage of these reopened sites for a much-needed escape into nature.

Facilities Update: While cleanup has progressed, visitors should be aware that some trails and forest roads remain affected by storm damage. Visitors may encounter fallen trees, landslides, and rough roads. Some restroom facilities outside of Naventure-operated sites are still unavailable, and a few forest roads remain closed to motor vehicles.

Naventure Director of Operations, Brian Johnson, shared:

“We are proud to reopen some of the most cherished sites in Pisgah National Forest, especially Davidson River, which has long been a favorite destination. Our team has worked hard alongside the U.S. Forest Service to ensure that visitors can safely return to enjoy the forest. While there are still some hazards, we want everyone to know that these areas are open and ready for adventure.”

Naventure-operated campgrounds, including RV-friendly sites, offer a great temporary reprieve for those involved in relief work or for those displaced by the storm. Our facilities can accommodate a variety of needs, from campers to RV travelers.

Business and Seasonal Importance: Fall is a critical time of year for outdoor recreation in Pisgah National Forest, with stunning foliage and cooler weather drawing visitors. Reopening these sites is essential not only for outdoor enthusiasts but also for the local economy. We hope to see families, nature lovers, and adventurers returning to camp and enjoy these treasured spaces.

What Visitors Should Know Before Venturing Out: Visitors should plan ahead, stay informed on trail and road conditions, and bring any essentials they may need, as some facilities are still under repair. However, the beauty of Pisgah National Forest remains intact, and we encourage everyone to take this opportunity to reconnect with nature.

The following locations are closed until further notice:

Lake Powhatan Campground & Recreation Area

North Mills River Campground & Recreation Area

Pisgah Glamping at Lake Powhatan

Sliding Rock Recreation Area (Closed until Memorial Day 2025)

Sunburst Campground (Closed until 2025)

White Pine South Group Campground

Stay tuned for updates on additional site reopenings. For the latest information, please follow our social media channels:

Written by Naventure.