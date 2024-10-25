Hendersonville Reopens to Visitors Post-Helene

Following the worst natural disaster in more than a century, Hendersonville in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina has reopened to tourists.

While damage from Hurricane Helene is still an impediment in some areas, and parts of Henderson County – including Gerton and Bat Cave – remain off-limits, Hendersonville safely reopened last week with the approval of Visit NC and local authorities.

“Hendersonville is pleased to welcome back visitors,” says Mayor Barbara Volk. “Although we regret some of our businesses are still recovering from Helene’s impacts, the majority of shops, restaurants, and attractions are fully open and ready to offer their usual warmth and hospitality. Fall is usually a busy time here and we know how much visitors contribute to our local economy.”

For folks in Hendersonville and Henderson County, the outpouring of support and donations from across the Southeast and beyond has been crucial in holding the community together. It will take time to rebuild from destruction not seen since the hurricane-induced Great Flood of 1916, but so much progress has been made that Hendersonville can now welcome back visitors.

“Every day we are asked, ‘How can I help?’” says tourism director Michelle Owens. “The best way to help right now is to visit. Employees at attractions, accommodations and in the service industry need to get back to work to put food on their tables, stabilize their families and repair their homes and cars. An impromptu getaway can make a big difference.”

Hendersonville’s location in the southern mountains of Western North Carolina is a positive because it’s easily accessed from South Carolina, Georgia and points south via I-26 West or US Hwy. 25 North. Most people traveling from central and eastern NC can follow their normal routes, or opt for I-85 South to I-26 West. For the latest road openings/closures, go to: https://drivenc.gov.

Fall color is just taking hold in Hendersonville and will last through the first full week of November. Many of the area’s well-known apple orchards, wineries, breweries and other attractions are open and encouraging people to come.

Starting in November and running through New Year’s, Hendersonville’s annual “Home for the Holidays” celebration provides another opportunity for travelers to support the recovery.

A “frequently asked questions” page on the Visit Hendersonville website keeps tourists abreast of road conditions, what to bring, what to avoid, and which attractions, restaurants and accommodations have reopened at https://visithendersonvillenc.org/travel-faqs.

“We want to reassure visitors that Hendersonville is safe and fully operational,” explains Mayor Volk. “Our water treatment plant is producing clean, fully potable water and the electrical grid is operating well. There’s no shortage of things to do. Main Street and Seventh Avenue businesses are open, as are many of the orchards throughout the county. We are resilient, and together with our visitors, we can help our community thrive once again.”

