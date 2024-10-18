Spartanburg County Chosen as Host for the 2026 NCAA DI, DII Cross-Country Regionals

The NCAA has named Spartanburg as a host site for the 2026 Division I and Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Regionals.

Both events will be held at the Milliken Arboretum in November 2026.

“Spartanburg is ready to welcome back NCAA Cross-Country in 2026, and excited to again showcase the hotels, restaurants, and outdoor amenities that make Spartanburg a great place to visit and to relocate,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. Chief Tourism Officer Billy Dunlap. “Our team is excited to work to make the experience first-class for the athletes, coaches, and families who come to our community for this prestigious event.”

The 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Regionals will be hosted by OneSpartanburg, Inc. and the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Spartanburg joins other regional hosts like Florida State University, Michigan State University, and Texas A&M University.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with OneSpartanburg, Inc. and Milliken as the host institution for the 2026 NCAA Southeast Cross Country Regionals. We were fortunate to host DI Regionals in 2023, which was a wonderful experience, and to be selected once again shows that the NCAA and the cross-country community are as excited as we are about bringing this event back to Spartanburg,” said Matt Martin, USC Upstate Athletics Director and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics.

“We are excited to host the DI regional meet again. We had great feedback from last fall and look to make 2026 event better, said Carson Blackwelder, USC Upstate cross-country coach.

The 2026 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Regionals will be hosted by OneSpartanburg, Inc. and Converse University.

Spartanburg joins other regional hosts like the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina.

“Converse is proud to be selected as the host institution for the 2026 NCAA DII Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Regional, and we are thrilled to be part of such an important event in the student-athlete experience,” said Jenn Bell, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics at Converse. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with One Spartanburg, Inc. for the championships and commend the Vice President of Sports Development, John Mark Freeze, for his efforts in bringing this level of collegiate competition to Spartanburg. We look forward to welcoming our fellow NCAA DII institutions to the greater Spartanburg area, and having them enjoy the beautiful cross-country course at Milliken Arboretum along with the warmth and hospitality of Converse and our surrounding community members.”

“We are excited to continue bringing NCAA postseason competitions to Spartanburg and take pride in attaching the Converse Cross-Country name to such events,” said Mark Rennix, Converse cross-country coach.