TD Bank Announces $500,000 in Contributions to Aid Hurricane Helene Relief and Recovery

TD has announced $500,000 in contributions to support local relief efforts in parts of Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina following Hurricane Helene. Donations will be distributed to a few local non-profits leading recovery efforts across the three states.

TD will give $300,000 to non-profit organizations in North Carolina, $100,000 in South Carolina and $100,000 in Florida. TD colleagues may also donate voluntary amounts to select local non-profits in the three states through the bank’s employee giving portal, which the bank will match dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000 total.

“TD is unequivocally committed to helping our customers, colleagues and community members in this difficult time,” said Chris Ward, Regional President of the Mid-South Metro, TD Bank. “The devastation in the central and western parts of North and South Carolina is unprecedented in the region, and we extend our support during the long road to recovery.”

In addition, eligible TD employees impacted by Helene have access to a range of resources, including the opportunity to obtain small grants from the bank to help with costs such as insurance deductibles and certain personal, family, funeral or living expenses.

“Floridians are incredibly resilient but we know the recovery process from Hurricane Helene will take weeks and even months,” said Nick Miceli, Regional President of Florida, TD Bank. “Our thoughts are with our neighbors and TD is here to help.”

The bank’s community support also includes offering financial assistance through TD Cares to customers who were directly impacted by the storm. TD Cares is a relief program that includes fee refunds and other support for eligible consumer and business customers.

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $323 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities.

Written by TD Bank.