America’s Test Kitchen Cookbook Release Event With Toni Tipton-Martin and Morgan Bolling on November 14th

Calling all cooks and foodies, Toni Tipton Martin and Morgan Bolling will be in Spartanburg on Thursday, November 14, at 6:00 pm, presenting their new cook book When Southern Women Cook by America’s Test Kitchen! The event will take place in the Bell Room at Chapman Cultural Center.

When Southern Women Cook showcases the hard work, hospitality, and creativity of women who have given soul to Southern cooking from the start. Join us for this evening of delicous food and fun conversation. Sign up today. Your ticket includes one copy of When Southern Women Cook.

A first-of-its-kind Southern cookbook featuring more than 300 Cook’s Country recipes and fascinating insights into the culinary techniques and heroes of the American South.

Tour the diverse history of Southern food through 200+ stories of women who’ve shaped the cuisine!

Shepherded by Toni Tipton-Martin and Cook’s Country Executive Editor and TV personality Morgan Bolling, When Southern Women Cook showcases the hard work, hospitality, and creativity of women who have given soul to Southern cooking from the start. Every page amplifies their contributions, from the enslaved cooks making foundational food at Monticello to Mexican Americans accessing sweet memories with colorful conchas today.

70+ voices paint a true picture of the South: Emmy Award–winning producer and author Von Diaz covers Caribbean immigrant foodways through Southern stews; food journalist Kim Severson delves into recipes’ power as cultural currency; mixologist and beverage historian Tiffanie Barriere reflects on Juneteenth customs including red drink.

paint a true picture of the South: Emmy Award–winning producer and author Von Diaz covers Caribbean immigrant foodways through Southern stews; food journalist Kim Severson delves into recipes’ power as cultural currency; mixologist and beverage historian Tiffanie Barriere reflects on Juneteenth customs including red drink. 300 Recipes —must-knows, little-knowns, and modern inventions: Regional Brunswick Stew, Dollywood Cinnamon Bread, Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi, and Oat Guava Cookies bridge the gap between what Southern cooking is known for and how it continues to evolve.

—must-knows, little-knowns, and modern inventions: Regional Brunswick Stew, Dollywood Cinnamon Bread, Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi, and Oat Guava Cookies bridge the gap between what Southern cooking is known for and how it continues to evolve. Recipe headnotes contextualize your cooking: Learn Edna Lewis’ biscuit wisdom. Read about Waffle House and fry chicken thighs to top light-as-air waffles. Meet Joy Perrine, the “Bad Girl of Bourbon.”

Covering every region and flavor of the American South, from Texas Barbecue to Gullah Geechee rice dishes, this collection of 300 recipes is a joyous celebration of Southern cuisine and its diverse heroes, past and present.

Visit the Eventbrite page for more information and to purchase tickets.

Authors and Contributors

Currently residing in Texas, Julia Child Award recipient, journalist, and Cook’s Country Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin is the force behind the James Beard– and IACP Award–winning book Jubilee as well as The Jemima Code and the newly released Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs & Juice. North Carolina–born Morgan Bolling is a Cook’s Country TV personality and executive editor. She is a Southern cooking and barbecue expert. Together, their knowledge spans the culinary traditions of the South, which they aim to promote and share.

Written by Hub City Bookshop.