CDC Updates Vaccination Recommendations for Fall Respiratory Virus Season

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updating vaccinations for two serious respiratory illnesses, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reminds everyone that vaccines are effective at protecting people against the most severe effects of many infectious diseases.

The CDC recently updated its vaccine recommendations for pneumococcal disease and COVID-19 based on advice from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

CDC now recommends adults get vaccinated against pneumococcal disease at 50 years old, lowering the age from 65 years.

Lowering the age for pneumococcal vaccination gives more adults the opportunity to protect themselves from pneumococcal disease at the age when risk of infection substantially increases. Infection from pneumococcal bacteria can cause serious illnesses, including in the lungs (pneumonia), brain and spinal cord (meningitis), and bloodstream.

Older adults and people with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk for serious complications from pneumococcal disease. Adults 50 years or older should talk with a health care provider to make sure they’re up to date with pneumococcal vaccination. Now is a great time to get vaccinated against pneumococcal disease in preparation for the winter respiratory season.

“The lowering of the starting age of the recommendation for pneumococcal vaccines from 65- to 50 years-old is especially significant,” said Dr. Linda Bell, DPH Health Programs Branch director and state epidemiologist. “It’s a recognition of risk factors for additional adults that should be considered in order to best protect not just them but their families and loved ones.”

CDC also has updated the vaccine recommendations for people 65 years and older and those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised to receive a second dose of 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine six months after their first dose.

These updated recommendations also allow for flexibility for additional doses (i.e., three or more) for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised in consultation with their health care provider.

Data continue to show that vaccination is important to protect the people most at risk for severe outcomes of COVID-19. The recommendation acknowledges the increased risk of severe disease from COVID-19 in older adults and those who are immunocompromised along with the currently available data on vaccine effectiveness and year-round circulation of COVID-19.

Receiving the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines can restore and enhance protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States. COVID-19 vaccination also reduces the chance of suffering the effects of Long COVID, which can develop during or following acute infection and last for an extended duration.

CDC and ACIP will continue to monitor COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness. CDC continues to recommend that everyone stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines, especially people 65 years of age and older and people with weakened immune systems.

As South Carolina enters the respiratory virus season, DPH urges everyone to also discuss vaccination against influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with their health care provider to reduce the risk for severe disease and outcomes from these infections.

Link to data used to support CDC’s recommendations: https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/presentation-slides-october-23-24-2024.html.

Written by the SC Department of Public Health.