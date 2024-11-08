Fall for Greenville Returns to Downtown Greenville This Weekend

The City of Greenville will host Bank of America Fall for Greenville this weekend, November 8-10, 2024.

Join in for an incredible weekend packed with delicious tastes, tunes, taps and fun for all ages. This year’s festival will also focus on providing disaster relief to Greenville and surrounding areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Throughout the weekend, there will be 80 different acts across 6 stages, the festival showcases local, regional and national acts spanning multiple music genres such as country, rock, hip-hop, jazz, pop, americana/folk, bluegrass, reggae and everything in between.

There will also be dozens of food and beverage vendors!

Festival hours are Friday, November 8, from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, Saturday, November 9, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, and Sunday, November 10, from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

A variety of parking options are available in the City of Greenville’s conveniently located parking garages. Park at Greenville High Academy and hop on the free downtown trolley, operated by Greenlink, for shuttle service to and from the festival throughout the weekend. Click here for more information about the shuttle. Plan your trip downtown using our interactive parking map.

Visit https://www.fallforgreenville.net for the latest updates and information.

Written by the City of Greenville.