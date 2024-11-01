Hub City Spartanburgers Announce Media Partnership With FOX Sports Spartanburg

The Hub City Spartanburgers, High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and FOX Sports Spartanburg have announced a long-term partnership that makes 98.3FM the home of the Spartanburgers Baseball Network.

The majority of the Spartanburgers’ 132 regular season games and postseason games will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Spartanburg 98.3FM. With coverage around The Upstate, this partnership will allow more people the opportunity to follow their new favorite Minor League Baseball team, the Hub City Spartanburgers, throughout each season.

“It’s a historic event to have Minor League Baseball return to Spartanburg and we are thrilled to bring Spartanburgers games to our great city, our great county, and anyone who wants to follow and cheer for our team,” said Ryan Clary, President of FOX Sports Spartanburg. “High school football, college basketball, college baseball, and now professional baseball, all here in Spartanburg; we are so excited to have all three levels of athletics on Fox Sports Spartanburg 98.3FM.”

“FOX Sports Spartanburg is a radio broadcast leader in Spartanburg and the greater Upstate area, and I am excited our fans will tune in to 98.3FM to stay up-to-date for all things Spartanburgers Baseball,” said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Spartanburgers. “This is another step toward professional baseball officially being back in The Burg!”

FOX Sports Spartanburg 98.3FM will also host live radio shows from Fifth Third Park throughout the year, as well as work with the team to develop unique radio entertainment for everyone’s enjoyment. Beyond the majority of home and away games broadcasting live on 98.3FM, Hub City Spartanburgers home games will also be simulcast on MLB At Bat, MiLB.tv and the Bally Live App.

Visit www.milb.com/hub-city for more information.

Written by the Hub City Spartanburgers.