SoCon Volleyball Championship Moves From Asheville to Spartanburg

The 2024 Ingles Southern Conference Volleyball Championship, originally slated for Asheville, North Carolina, will be contested on Nov. 21-24 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“We heard very clearly from some of our closest partners – Ingles Markets, Explore Asheville, Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, and the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission – that it is in everyone’s best interest to move this year’s Ingles SoCon Volleyball Championship to allow Asheville time to recover from the effects of Hurricane Helene” said SoCon Commissioner Michael Cross. “Asheville has been an outstanding host for many SoCon championships and we look forward to playing at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville next year. We extend prayers and support to everyone who has been effected by this tragic and heartbreaking situation. We appreciate Wofford College’s willingness to host the Championship on short notice and are looking forward to providing an outstanding championship experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

The tournament will begin on Thursday, Nov. 21, with the No. 9 seed facing the No. 8 seed. Quarterfinal matches will take place at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Friday. The semifinals will begin at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the championship match slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. All times are eastern.

The Southern Conference is helping with the recovery efforts in Asheville by partnering with World Central Kitchen to help provide meals. Donations can be made here.

All pre-sale tickets that were purchased for the tournament in Asheville will be honored at Wofford. Ticketmaster has reached out to those who purchased seats for the event and have offered refunds if fans who are unable to attend in Spartanburg.

Samford leads all current members in tournament titles with seven, the most recent victory coming in 2022. ETSU, Furman and Western Carolina each boast three tournament wins. The 2023 champion Wofford, who won the first women’s tournament title in school history last November, will be looking to repeat this season and return to the NCAA Tournament.

Visit https://soconsports.com/wvb/championship/ for more information.

Written by the Southern Conference.